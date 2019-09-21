Netflix (NFLX) Position Held by Mcdaniel Terry & Co; As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered Stake by $10.20 Million

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $588,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.53% or $15.85 during the last trading session, reaching $270.75. About 22.43 million shares traded or 201.37% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 05/04/2018 – HuffPost UK Politics: Exclusive: Minister Margot James has slammed the firm behind Britain’s biggest gender pay gap – and; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21 million shares traded or 56.12% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 17/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Gets Around 10 More Lenders in $38b M&A Loan; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust holds 34,315 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma reported 12,342 shares stake. Wright Invsts Ser reported 3,278 shares. Pinnacle Finance Partners Inc reported 0.41% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 14,277 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors owns 4,825 shares. Spirit Of America Management Ny reported 661 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac stated it has 24,404 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) accumulated 0.03% or 1,215 shares. Third Point Ltd Liability reported 500,000 shares. Firsthand Mgmt holds 4.95% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio. 135 were accumulated by Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,139 shares. Bb&T reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 390,511 were reported by Korea Investment.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix is Now Oversold (NFLX) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Deadline: September 20, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Positive read on Netflix app download growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Clear Signs Of Bottoming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Architects Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 329 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company reported 400 shares. Mirae Asset Global Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech owns 55,725 shares. Miles reported 0.17% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Destination Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Farallon Capital Limited Liability Company reported 425,780 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 4.98 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mrj Capital stated it has 61,441 shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Ent Ser invested in 48 shares. Clear Street Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 53,051 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 63 shares. Thornburg Invest Mgmt invested in 0.92% or 1.30 million shares. Alberta Inv Mngmt has 76,155 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.