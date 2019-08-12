Netflix (NFLX) Position Held by Allen Investment Management Llc; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Share Value Rose, Cim Has Boosted Its Position by $1.25 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.79% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 989,341 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $72.0M TO $73.5M, EST. $72.1M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 30/04/2018 – CyberArk Wins Multiple Privileged Access Security Awards; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 1,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 33,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 32,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $6.97 during the last trading session, reaching $308.93. About 5.35M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/05/2018 – Forbes: Netflix’s Data-Driven Strategy Strengthens Lead For ‘Best Original Content’ In 2018; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 18/04/2018 – Collider.com: Toby Stephens on Going from `Black Sails’ to Netflix’s `Lost in Space’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 2,540 shares to 7,040 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Nvidia – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Survey: Only Half of Organizations Believe They Can Stop Cyber Attacks – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why CyberArk (CYBR) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Cyber Rampage Heats Up – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UPRO, NFLX, PM, ACN: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied Volatility Surging for Netflix (NFLX) Stock Options – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection Kicks In For Netflix – Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: AMD, TWTR, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.88 million activity. Sweeney Anne M sold 342 shares worth $123,120.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 28,523 shares to 206,135 shares, valued at $50.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 194,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,720 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 446,792 shares. 28,050 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs reported 410 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc accumulated 1.56% or 7,577 shares. Staley Advisers has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Weatherly Asset LP holds 97,180 shares or 7.08% of its portfolio. 738 are held by Columbia Asset Mgmt. Savant Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 1,369 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc stated it has 50 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Lp has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pittenger & Anderson reported 15,128 shares stake. National Asset Mgmt has 0.51% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,065 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc reported 0.26% stake.