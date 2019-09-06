Netflix (NFLX) Position Has Upped by National Pension Service; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Peddock Capital Advisors Llc

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 195.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23M, up from 3,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $138.96. About 9.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR

National Pension Service increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 15,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 431,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.68 million, up from 415,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $291.09. About 3.04 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight; 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 23/04/2018 – Netflix to raise $1.5 billion in debt; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 11/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Llc accumulated 1.69M shares or 6.67% of the stock. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 134 shares. 2,495 were accumulated by Gradient Invests Ltd Com. First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 0.44% stake. Moreover, First Personal Financial Svcs has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Frontier Invest invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Umb Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,884 shares. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 0.71% or 10,576 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie stated it has 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp holds 523 shares. Pnc Grp Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 122,447 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.61% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,236 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested 0.81% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Netflix: Sharp Rallies Should Be Sold – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Netflix’s Low-Priced Plan in India Work? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Reasons to Avoid Netflix Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NFLX, MU – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Roku the New Netflix? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,323 shares to 1,056 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum V (EFAV) by 5,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,266 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/28/2019: DPW, ADSK, HPE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Performing In The Next Couple Of Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Efg Asset (Americas) Corp has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc invested 0.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fagan Assocs stated it has 96,593 shares. Trb Ltd Partnership has 510,000 shares for 18% of their portfolio. Cincinnati Corporation reported 4.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3G Capital Prtnrs Lp has invested 12.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen & Steers invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sandler Capital Mngmt invested 2.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grimes & Incorporated holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 170,850 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clarkston Limited Co invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Aristotle Mngmt Ltd Company has 4.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.01M shares. Private Mgmt Gru Inc reported 6,775 shares. Jupiter Asset Management Limited invested in 300,191 shares.