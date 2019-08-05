Netflix (NFLX) Position Has Raised by Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp; As General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 17,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 53,815 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, up from 36,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.52M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 30/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH SAYS EXPECTS CO TO BURN CASH TO FUND CONTENT ACQUISITION FOR MANY YEARS; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares to 342,669 shares, valued at $72.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 409,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.24 million shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,976 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited reported 804 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn owns 375 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 3,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors has 0.2% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Barrett Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 360 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,633 shares. Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 669,147 shares or 4.3% of the stock. The Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Webster National Bank N A stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 64,878 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank invested in 1.39% or 9,887 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 596,002 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J Jill Inc by 185,779 shares to 289,735 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (EWX) by 202,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 696,379 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler And Assocs stated it has 142,281 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 4,824 shares. New York-based Park Avenue Lc has invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Fiera Capital Corporation has 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 6,703 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability reported 82 shares. 30,458 are held by Hyman Charles D. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 6,399 shares. Ironwood Counsel accumulated 26,125 shares. Mcclain Value Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 6.78% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Farmers And Merchants holds 148,827 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited has 0.31% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 17.90 million shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0% or 22,649 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation, Delaware-based fund reported 10,250 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 89,075 shares.