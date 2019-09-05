Netflix (NFLX) Position Has Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc; Apis Capital Advisors Trimmed Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stake by $1.47 Million as Stock Price Declined

Apis Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 22.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The institutional investor held 244,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, down from 314,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.39. About 1.88M shares traded or 59.67% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GOLAR NAMES BRIAN TIENZO CEO, CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Golar Power Reaches Fincl Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – UNDERLYING THESIS OF A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY IN SHIPPING MARKET FROM 3Q 2018 DOES REMAIN INTACT; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Limited Interim Results for the period ended 31 March 2018; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 04/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-Prices firm as fundamentals tighten, amid support from oil, coal; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 60.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 2,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,847 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 3,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $291.52. About 4.65M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q Net $358M; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 28/03/2018 – AMBASSADOR SUSAN E. RICE NAMED TO NETFLIX BOARD; 12/03/2018 – CITRON SAYS NETFLIX’S CONTENT SPEND “UNSUSTAINABLE LONG TERM” – TWEET; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 47,151 shares to 378,320 shares, valued at $12.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,893 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stelac Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. 1,785 were reported by Merriman Wealth Mgmt Lc. Bancorp Of Hawaii reported 2,976 shares. Everett Harris Ca accumulated 618 shares. 2,400 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Salem Investment Counselors owns 18,466 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. 58,816 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Wealth Architects Ltd Com holds 0.09% or 774 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 141 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Farmers & Merchants Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 81,036 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ima Wealth has 19 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.90% EPS growth.

