Netflix (NFLX) Market Value Declined While Bluefin Trading Has Raised by $400,764 Its Position; Arcadia Investment Management Boosted Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $1.69 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 135.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc bought 1,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $698,000, up from 808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $254.75. About 2.90M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Inc expected to post earnings of 64 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 12/03/2018 – Andrew Left of Citron Research issues a negative call on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: U.S. Olympic Committee CEO told ‘not fit to serve’

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 13,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 32,232 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.08M, up from 18,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 112,620 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $706.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 105,950 shares to 4,250 shares, valued at $661,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 8,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,720 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.