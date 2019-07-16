Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose While Weatherly Asset Management Decreased by $754,364 Its Holding; As O Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Market Value Declined, Df Dent & Co Has Decreased by $300,700 Its Stake

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $366.6. About 7.61M shares traded or 24.03% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Rating, Positive Rating Outlook on Netflix Not Affected by Proposed Transaction; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix, says RBC’s Mahaney; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 775 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,892 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.37 million, down from 50,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $403.23. About 303,541 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/05/2018 – Retail Strategist Tom O’Reilly Joins Self Point Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 25/04/2018 – O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $15.30 TO $15.40, EST. $4.010; 30/04/2018 – Gaming group Rank names John O’Reilly as new chief; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Election to Board, Accepting Executive Vice Chairman Post Completes Leadership Succession Plan; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Fox News Seek to Dismiss Defamation Suit; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly Accusers Urge Judge to Reject Blackout Request on Suit

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.84 million for 163.66 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sunbelt Secs holds 0.27% or 1,519 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,984 shares. 669,147 were reported by Whale Rock Mgmt. Wright Service Incorporated owns 3,290 shares. Valmark Advisers, a Ohio-based fund reported 570 shares. Hollencrest invested in 0.06% or 1,266 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Inc owns 180 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 47,402 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,531 were reported by Kemnay Advisory Services Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corporation has 523 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 9,307 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bankshares & Tru has 0.39% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 6,825 shares to 34,945 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 1,645 shares. 6,640 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Strs Ohio owns 10,765 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ellington reported 0.32% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.09% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) for 15,248 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 30,309 shares. Shine Advisory has 0.01% invested in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). 71,229 are held by Eagle Ridge Invest. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.15% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bbva Compass Financial Bank accumulated 0.03% or 1,261 shares. Principal Inc invested in 1.77 million shares or 0.64% of the stock. Btc Cap Inc invested in 0.73% or 11,726 shares. 408,288 are held by Waddell And Reed Incorporated. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 10 shares.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Heico Corp New Cl A (NYSE:HEI.A) by 91,422 shares to 121,948 shares, valued at $10.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lemaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 59,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Evo Payment Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $35.52 million activity. Shares for $18.72 million were sold by HENSLEE GREGORY L. On Wednesday, February 13 BURCHFIELD JAY D sold $563,880 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 1,500 shares. $14.88M worth of stock was sold by OREILLY DAVID E on Tuesday, February 12.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 9.58% or $0.41 from last year’s $4.28 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $367.12 million for 21.49 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.05 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.80% EPS growth.