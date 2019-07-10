Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Rose While Barton Investment Management Cut Its Holding; Sarbit Advisory Services Upped Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $1.54 Million; Stock Value Declined

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 10,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 541,414 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.05M, down from 552,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $378.92. About 3.36 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 17/04/2018 – TechCrunch: Mirantis bets on Spinnaker, Netflix’s open-source continuous delivery platform; 29/03/2018 – Variety: Adam Sandler, Jennifer Anniston Reunite for Netflix `Murder Mystery’; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Meet the Redstones, YouTube’s new music app, Netflix’s Obama deal; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 09/03/2018 – The Obamas might be Netflix’s newest producers:; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 4.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc bought 14,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,013 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.36M, up from 289,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $128.12. About 74,349 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $599.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 34,357 shares to 566,752 shares, valued at $19.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI) by 6,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc Com.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED also sold $22.29 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on July, 17 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 34.12% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.85 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $244.85 million for 169.16 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.32% negative EPS growth.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $294.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 553,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $45.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.