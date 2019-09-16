Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined While Perigon Wealth Management Cut by $7.72 Million Its Holding; Staar Surgical Co (STAA) Holder Broadwood Capital Increased Its Stake by $2.90 Million

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84 million shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.21. About 221,097 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 21,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 5,799 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 26,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE CLOSE TO EUROPACORP DEAL: LES ECHOS; 20/04/2018 – Netflix chief filling the world’s screens; 12/04/2018 – ? Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JPM, QCOM, AVGO, NFLX, SBUX, GM, SPOT & more; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 16/04/2018 – Netflix programming binge pays off with subscriber surge

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold STAA shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cortina Asset Llc owns 268,448 shares. American Interest Group invested in 28,259 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 1,423 shares. Us National Bank De has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Manufacturers Life Company The holds 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 27,892 shares. Quantum Cap holds 171,190 shares. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). 12,381 were accumulated by Asset. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 94,592 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 1,458 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 0.02% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) or 159,178 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited has 0.34% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 326,889 shares.

More notable recent STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Hold Masimo (MASI) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “STAAR Surgical Expects Fourth Quarter ICL Sales to Rise 42%; China Units Nearly Double, U.S. Market Returns to Growth – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of STAAR Surgical Company Are Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should STAAR Surgical Companyâ€™s (NASDAQ:STAA) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Staar Surgical up 20% on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $427.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 18,530 shares to 21,855 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Is Angling for Its Piece of This $122 Billion Market – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, PYPL, ACN, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix is Now Oversold (NFLX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Llc owns 829 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Fairfield Bush Co invested in 3,625 shares. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 702 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Ocean Limited Company holds 204 shares. West Oak Cap Ltd stated it has 140 shares. Illinois-based Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Symmetry Peak Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 1,300 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.18% or 80,014 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.18% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 64,186 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 4,277 shares. Jasper Ridge LP holds 0.17% or 11,310 shares. Coastline has 8,548 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Fincl Advisory Ser reported 1,040 shares. Cordasco Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares.