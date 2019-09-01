Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined While Hollencrest Securities Has Cut by $350,660 Its Position; James Investment Research Holding in Patrick Industries (PATK) Increased by $666,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 985 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 2,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $293.75. About 4.45 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Ray Romano to headline Netflix comedy special; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 21/03/2018 – Maria Shriver, Christina Schwarzenegger, Alison Klayman, & AlternaScript Take On Adderall Abuse in New Netflix Documentary ‘Tak; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 12/03/2018 – Rene Ritchie: Like Netflix for magazines but, more importantly, quality coverage from generally trusted sources made more; 27/05/2018 – JCOM TO TIE UP WITH NETFLIX, OFFER CONTENT THRU CABLE TV:NIKKEI; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Patrick Industries (PATK) by 40.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 14,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 51,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 36,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Patrick Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $862.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 122,974 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 24.24% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES BUYS COLLINS & CO. FOR ABOUT $36.5M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 10,195 shares to 12,305 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Michaels Cos Inc/The (NASDAQ:MIK).

More notable recent Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More Bad News Could Sting Patrick Industries – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dismal RV Segment Stymies Patrick – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patrick Industries Is Starting To Look Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Should Know About Patrick Industries, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PATK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $451.97M for 69.94 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Roku’s User Growth Is Outpacing Netflix’s and Could Accelerate – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alphabet Stock Is Undervalued, But Upside Remains a Challenge for GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Could Netflix Stock Drop By 50% In 2019? – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Media Exec: Disney Has ‘Awful Lot To Work With’ But Netflix Is ‘Formidable’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

