Netflix (NFLX) Holding Upped by Atika Capital Management Llc; Acuity Brands (AYI) Share Value Declined While Nuveen Asset Management Cut Stake

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.67 million, up from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million to acquire a company that owns billboards across Los Angeles, according to people familiar with the matter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Netflix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFLX); 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Net $290M; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plans $1 billion European investment drive – FT; 14/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly planning to make a weekly TV news show to rival CBS’ ’60 Minutes’; 10/04/2018 – Engadget: Amazon reshuffles its TV team in fight against Netflix

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 59,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 193,386 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.67M, down from 252,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.16. About 288,394 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – SOFT ORDER ACTIVITY IN CERTAIN SALES CHANNELS SUGGESTS GROWTH IN LIGHTING FIXTURE MARKET MAY REMAIN SLUGGISH FOR BALANCE OF 2018; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Visual Acuity and Optical Coherence Tomography One Year After ILM-flap Transposition; 26/04/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc.: Spatial DNA Signs as Atrius IoT Partner to Deliver Leading Enterprise System Integration and Visual Analytics Platform; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS REPORTS INCREASED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Near Visual Acuity With ODYSIGHT, a Smartphone Based Medical App in Comparison to a Standardize; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubr Co (NYSE:CTB) by 92,456 shares to 881,079 shares, valued at $27.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 7.83 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $107.32M for 12.93 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novocure Ltd by 25,010 shares to 32,990 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

