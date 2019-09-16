Netflix (NFLX) Holding Maintained by Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P; Beaconlight Capital Has Raised Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Stake by $10.41 Million

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 83.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 182,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The hedge fund held 401,874 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.96 million, up from 219,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $53.72. About 375,662 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 918.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 6,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,442 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73M, up from 731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $291.55. About 2.77 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES GROSS DEBT AT C$216.9 BLN BY 2023, 45 PCT OF GDP; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Threatens to Withhold Films From Cannes Festival; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 21/05/2018 – Obamas strike multiyear production deal with Netflix; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares to 2.66 million shares, valued at $45.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,600 shares, and cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com reported 502,550 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Management Corp holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 39,935 shares. Finance Engines Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Motco owns 3,479 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Wendell David Assoc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Mirae Asset Glob reported 4,388 shares stake. Federated Inc Pa owns 800,386 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 7,694 shares. 7,000 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. 31,959 are held by Ancora Limited Liability. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 6,300 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Cullen Frost Bankers owns 761 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg owns 0.03% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 519,885 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.07% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,023 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Albion Fincl Gp Ut invested in 2,130 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Signature Est & Investment Advsrs Lc reported 403 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 536,678 were accumulated by Barton Inv Management. De Burlo Gp Inc owns 4,265 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.81% stake. King Wealth holds 2,631 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Holdg, Maryland-based fund reported 367,677 shares. Corvex Mngmt LP holds 140,000 shares or 1.94% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 4,612 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ensemble Mgmt Llc owns 125,883 shares. 18,427 were reported by Schroder Inv Mgmt. Private Ocean holds 0.02% or 204 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.