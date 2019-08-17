Netflix (NFLX) Holding Lifted by Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Value Rose, Holder Credit Agricole S A Upped Its Position

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $302.8. About 7.09M shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: NOT LOOKING TO EXPAND INTO NEWS BEYOND DOCUMENTARIES; 12/04/2018 – Movies: Spike Lee and Godard Films to Compete at a Cannes With No Netflix; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – Netflix Puts Some Junk in Its Trunk — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Netflix subscriber growth beats on strong original content; 08/03/2018 – Vallejo Times: March 8 Vallejo A&E Source: Mike E. Winfield doesn’t wait for Netflix or networks … produces his own comedy; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 21,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 65,565 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49M, up from 44,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 2.48 million shares traded or 38.28% up from the average. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AMH News: 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CORE REVENUES GROWTH 3.5% – 4.5%; 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT RElTweek 2018 Conference; 03/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 1Q REV. $258.0M, EST. $251.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ American Homes 4 Rent Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMH); 24/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent to Participate in NAREIT REITweek 2018 Conference; 21/05/2018 – AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT AMH.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $24 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent 1Q EPS 2c; 29/03/2018 AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT: CONVERSION OF 5.500% SERIES C PFD SHRS; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Announces Distributions; 03/05/2018 – American Homes 4 Rent Core FFO/Share 25 Cents

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares to 482,653 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,706 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower after mixed results; Netflix tumbles – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Any Dent Disney+ Makes in Netflixâ€™s Dominance Could Pump Up DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Three Key Questions for Roku Stock Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb Incorporated stated it has 2,167 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 263,361 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Thornburg Investment Mgmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 39,228 shares. 1,532 are owned by Miles Incorporated. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,493 shares. Trb Advsr LP holds 0.32% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 3,000 shares. Wright Inc reported 3,290 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 6,235 shares. Quinn Opportunity Partners Lc reported 14,100 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 2,044 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Global holds 3.01% or 26.65 million shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap, a California-based fund reported 961 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AMH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 246.41 million shares or 3.47% more from 238.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). 67,000 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs reported 140,087 shares. Eii Cap Mgmt invested in 0.49% or 39,235 shares. Verition Fund Lc has 0.01% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 11,085 shares. 62,195 are owned by Royal Natl Bank Of Canada. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Clearbridge Invs Lc holds 0.14% or 6.76 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 2.14M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 23,900 are held by Tributary Cap Lc. Honeywell Inc stated it has 117,789 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A has 0.08% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). The New York-based Zimmer Lp has invested 0.54% in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) for 105,689 shares. Dupont Cap Management invested in 0.05% or 96,553 shares.

More notable recent American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: Cluster Of Purchases By Insiders Of Encana – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Reports Election of Tamara Hughes Gustavson as Board Chair – StreetInsider.com” published on May 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “American Homes 4 Rent Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Corning, DexCom, Lam Research, On Deck, Qualcomm, Spotify, Western Digital, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Homes 4 Rent Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial and Operating Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 36,290 shares to 110 shares, valued at $7,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 272,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,376 shares, and cut its stake in Unit Corp (NYSE:UNT).