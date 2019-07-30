Netflix (NFLX) Holding Lifted by Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Banque Pictet & Cie Sa Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.12 Million

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 9.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.45M, up from 16,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $332.7. About 5.78 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 05/04/2018 – @JimCramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Proves It Can Raise Prices Without Losing Customers; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 06/04/2018 – Movies: Chipping Away at the Huge Block of Netflix Originals; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 05/03/2018 – Netflix’s Hastings Steals Spotlight With Top Wealth Gain in 2018

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 14.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa sold 9,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,393 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, down from 64,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 1.46M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Received January 30; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General Will Reduce Board Size to Eight; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dollar General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DG); 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $725M-$800M; 14/03/2018 – Dollar General May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap Communication invested in 1,431 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Co accumulated 8.88M shares. Moreover, Bamco has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 19,432 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Company reported 1,636 shares. Research And Mngmt Company has invested 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ameriprise Finance holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 462,084 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.54M shares. Natl Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.03% or 6,934 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 125 shares. 15,206 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Co. Mutual Of Omaha Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Commerce Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). American Financial Bank stated it has 17,181 shares. Altfest L J And Communication accumulated 3,558 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated owns 1,933 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Where Will Netflix Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Netflix Short Sellers Up $800M On Subscriber Miss – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon & Disney Will Challenge Netflix in the Streaming TV Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 3.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $408.15 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

Banque Pictet & Cie Sa, which manages about $5.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,498 shares to 176,799 shares, valued at $21.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 971,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).