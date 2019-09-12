Netflix (NFLX) Holding Lifted by Cypress Funds Llc; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake Has Raised by Horan Capital Advisors Llc

Horan Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 152.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc bought 6,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 10,618 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 4,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Structure, Terms of Any Offer Would Be at Least as Favorable to Fox Holders as Disney Offer; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 08/05/2018 – IGER TO CNBC: CONFIDENT FOX’S ASSET SALE TO DISNEY WILL CLOSE; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on battle with Netflix; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.88M, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $288.27. About 6.84M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The mental strategy Netflix CEO Reed Hastings used to grow a billion-dollar business; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers; 09/03/2018 – United Rentals and streaming giant Netflix are the second and third best-performing S&P 500 components since the end of the financial crisis, surging more than 5,500 percent each; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Netflix is attempting to acquire Regency Outdoor Advertising, a billboard company, for $300M as it increas; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Stranger Things happening at $NFLX. Wit mkt cap up $17 BIL in a week and short interest. at 10 year low. Citron thinks the stock can be shorted back to $300. Content spend unsustainable long term; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M

Horan Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $224.00M and $148.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 11,283 shares to 93,573 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

