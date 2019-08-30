Netflix (NFLX) Holding Held by Whale Rock Capital Management Llc; Verint Sys (VRNT) Holding Lifted by Sphera Funds Management Ltd

Sphera Funds Management Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 77.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sphera Funds Management Ltd bought 114,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 263,926 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.80 million, up from 149,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sphera Funds Management Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 301,904 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 29/05/2018 – Verint Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 18/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Verint, Mesabi Trust, Clearwater Paper, Agile Therapeutics, Community Trus; 09/04/2018 – Verint Showcases Mission-Critical Solutions that Enable Organizations to Strengthen Security, Improve Investigations and Reduce; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 02/04/2018 – VERINT ADDS NEW INTELLIGENCE CAPABILITIES TO HELP ORGANIZATIONS; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.05; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 19,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 669,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.59M, up from 649,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $296.78. About 4.39M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 24/05/2018 – SPAIN’S TELEFONICA TEF.MC – TO INTEGRATE NETFLIX INTO ITS TV AND VIDEO PLATFORMS IN LATIN AMERICA; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300,’ says well-known investor Andrew Left; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Verint’s August Events Explore VoC Best Practices and How Consumer and Workforce Demands are Driving the Need for AI and Automation – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Companies Using AI to Grow – Investorplace.com” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2019: VRNT,SINA,PRO,WB – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verint: This Tech Laggard Is Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 1.69 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 100,843 shares. Insight 2811 Incorporated invested in 3,952 shares. Lapides Asset Lc stated it has 208,900 shares or 4.72% of all its holdings. 16,639 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 7,330 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 1.48 million shares. 493,205 are owned by Contour Asset Mgmt Llc. Phocas Financial reported 171,586 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,520 shares in its portfolio. 231,938 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc Inc reported 2,501 shares. D E Shaw And Co has 0% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moors Cabot holds 6,200 shares.

Sphera Funds Management Ltd, which manages about $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 674,934 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $28.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Pharmceticls I by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,162 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Another 20% Drop and iQiyi Stock Is Finally Worth a Buy – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday 8/12 Insider Buying Report: AMAG, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Who Will Win the Streaming Wars? Netflix, Disney or Roku Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sell Netflix: The Bullish Thesis Has Gone Out The Window – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16 billion and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 403,785 shares to 349,095 shares, valued at $63.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 767,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69M shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles invested in 0.47% or 1,532 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc reported 7,696 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Regions Corp reported 4,196 shares. Cadian Management Ltd Partnership invested in 88,000 shares. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability holds 539,875 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 7,233 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc stated it has 141 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 0.11% or 3,852 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) holds 0.38% or 790 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership holds 398,084 shares. First Personal Ser accumulated 486 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.49% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,967 shares.