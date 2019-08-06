Netflix (NFLX) Holding Held by Srs Investment Management Llc; Cadence Bank Na Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.23 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 13,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 3.56 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27B, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $310.6. About 4.79 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s latest subscriber growth is just the beginning: Analyst; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: 125 million Members Provided Netflix With $3.6Billion in 1Q Streaming Revenue; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Sells $1.9 Billion of Junk Bonds to Finance More Shows

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 14,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 64,050 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 78,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 6.72M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 17/04/2018 – Labcyte Reaches Agreement With Merck to Supply Acoustic-Mass Spectrometry Equipment; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS STILL SEE MAVENCLAD PEAK SALES OF 500-700 MLN EUR EXCLUDING U.S; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE IIB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB; 19/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CFO SAYS BOOK GAIN FROM P&G PG.N TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3 BLN EUR; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.