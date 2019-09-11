Netflix (NFLX) Holding Held by Montecito Bank & Trust; As Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Valuation Were Volatile, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Raised Stake

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 400.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc bought 47,088 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 58,845 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 11,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.06. About 98,881 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 873 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,706 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, up from 1,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $288.56. About 5.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Movies: A (Shaggy) Star Is Reborn: Netflix Brings Us a New `Benji’; 13/04/2018 – Netflix Could Be Hero for Weary Tech Investors Looking for Spark; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID PLANNING $1B EUROPEAN INVESTMENT THIS YEAR: FT; 16/04/2018 – NFLX: INVESTING MORE IN TECHNOLOGY FOR CONTENT PRODUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Com holds 0.34% or 4,050 shares. First City Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 1,335 shares. Jacobs And Ca stated it has 797 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 624 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1,830 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 367 shares. Private Tru Company Na owns 0.13% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,687 shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 165,828 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. California-based Miracle Mile Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gulf Natl Bank (Uk) owns 104,016 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Iowa-based Cambridge Research Inc has invested 0.22% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jnba Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Intrust Natl Bank Na holds 0.28% or 3,129 shares. Ancora Advsrs Llc has 0.02% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,588 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,641 shares or 0.35% of the stock.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr (XLP) by 27,541 shares to 5,336 shares, valued at $300,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 2,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,748 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58 billion and $323.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in R1 Rcm Inc by 53,240 shares to 32,940 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 7,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,410 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Value (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel has invested 0.77% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 17,100 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com holds 0% or 1,776 shares. Botty Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 17,608 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Whitnell And owns 195,012 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. First Foundation invested in 247,428 shares or 0.34% of the stock. At State Bank has 13,677 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Plante Moran Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 58,845 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 0.06% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 113,489 shares. Enterprise Svcs Corporation has 5,897 shares. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 0.01% in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG). Bkd Wealth Limited Liability holds 55,530 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Invest House Ltd Co reported 25,600 shares. Da Davidson And reported 0.06% stake.

Since April 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $7,983 activity. 100 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) shares with value of $2,112 were bought by BIRZER H KEVIN.