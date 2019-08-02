Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Upped by Sns Financial Group Llc; Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined While Electron Capital Partners Upped Position by $61.38 Million

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 918 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $936,000, up from 1,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $316.5. About 201,425 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 12/03/2018 – Zero Hedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 17/05/2018 – China’s Top Netflix-Style App Is Finally Exploring Social Video; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix This is […]; 26/03/2018 – No Netflix, no selfies at Cannes Film Festival this year

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 224.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 807,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.52 million, up from 360,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $76.58. About 92,886 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.86 million activity.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17 million and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 50,514 shares to 479,827 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ACWI) by 22,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,400 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

