Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Upped by Atria Investments Llc; Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) Stake Boosted by Genesis Asset Managers Llp

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (CTSH) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 464,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4.44M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321.93 million, up from 3.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 1.15 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 43.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 5,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $298.24. About 3.33M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Hasn’t Found an Expectation It Can’t Beat — Heard on the Street; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: .@Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38 million shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $69.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.