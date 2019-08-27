Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Increased by Perigon Wealth Management Llc; Sunpower (SPWR) Shareholder Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $429,462

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $5.61 during the last trading session, reaching $289.38. About 4.66M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O – OFFERING OF NOTES WAS UPSIZED FROM AN ORIGINALLY ANNOUNCED AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in May; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $385 FROM $328

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sunpower Corp (SPWR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 71,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 63.04% . The institutional investor held 168,500 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 240,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sunpower Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 963,111 shares traded. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 16/03/2018 – NORTH AMERICAN ALTERNATIVE ENERGY: UBS SAYS PREFERRED NAMES ARE COMPANIES WITH DIFFERENTIATED PRODUCTS & ZERO DEBT THAT CAN THRIVE THROUGH-OUT THE CYCLE; 16/03/2018 – SunPower likely to expand U.S. manufacturing as tariffs weigh; 31/05/2018 – PowerOptions, SunPower Offer Cutting-Edge Solar-Plus-Storage Program Bringing Savings and Opportunity to Nonprofits, Public Ent; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER TO BUY SOLARWORLD AMERICAS; 15/05/2018 – SunPower Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SUNPOWER SEES 2Q ADJ EBITDA OF $10M TO $35M; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO: DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED; 18/04/2018 – SunPower to Acquire SolarWorld Americas; 18/04/2018 – SunPower heads off Trump tariffs with SolarWorld purchase; 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in Amer Solar Manufacturing

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 320,000 shares to 860,600 shares, valued at $5.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 34,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

More notable recent SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Get Selective With Solar and Alternative Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SunPower Riding Wave of U.S. Solar Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Solar Stocks to Buy for a New Day in Solar Energy – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Share Price Is Down 70% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold SPWR shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.87 million shares or 5.59% more from 33.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement reported 742,145 shares stake. Peoples Fincl Serv owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 156,448 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR). Guinness Atkinson Asset invested in 0.12% or 25,300 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) for 8 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Lc holds 0% or 21,138 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4.40M shares. Blackrock reported 4.73M shares. Citigroup owns 11,572 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability reported 24,993 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 121,002 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advisors Inc accumulated 23,587 shares. 44,136 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 0.02% or 446,718 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Incorporated owns 2,021 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc invested in 0.71% or 10,576 shares. Lenox Wealth reported 623 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8.88 million shares or 3.15% of the stock. Arrow Corp has invested 2.07% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Optimum Inv Advsrs, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,925 shares. Fil Ltd stated it has 403 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ci Investments reported 26,900 shares stake. Credit Agricole S A owns 18,953 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc reported 141 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 81,215 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.08% or 462,084 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Trading Invest Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,760 shares. Pictet Asset Limited owns 476,325 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company reported 1,755 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20M and $430.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares to 7,959 shares, valued at $534,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,719 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).