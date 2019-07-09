Netflix (NFLX) Holding Has Boosted by Sigma Planning Corp; Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Decreased Its Holding in Agilent Technologies (A) as Share Value Declined

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 339.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 14,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $376.16. About 3.11M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – Netflix Forms Storytelling Partnership With Barack and Michelle Obama; 23/05/2018 – Table for Three: Ryan Murphy and Janet Mock on `Pose,’ Diversity and Netflix; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $110; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmak; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Offer New and Innovative Xfinity Packages Including Netflix Subscription; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast Netflix’s market value increased to about $150 billion today; 23/04/2018 – S&P: Netflix Successfully Raised Prices While Accelerating Subscriber Growth

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 98.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 405,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 411,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 2.19 million shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has declined 2.27% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.70% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 30/03/2018 – FTC Requests Public Comment on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Application to Approve Cross-License Agreement; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALSO PETITIONS COURT TO STOP DEFENDANTS’ USE OF AGILENT’S PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 21/05/2018 – Agilent at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO REQUIRED TO PROVIDE ROLLING FORECASTS FOR PRODUCT ON QUARTERLY BASIS; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Rev $1.21B; 14/05/2018 – Agilent 2Q Adj EPS 65c; 16/04/2018 – Agilent Announces Departure of Patrick Kaltenbach

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $22.29M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 680,853 were reported by Principal Financial Incorporated. Srs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3.56 million shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management holds 24,925 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wafra Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Aimz Limited Company holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,930 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 139,054 shares. Signaturefd Limited invested 0.08% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gideon Advisors owns 873 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc has invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strs Ohio holds 0.52% or 322,670 shares in its portfolio. Two Sigma Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 12,121 were accumulated by Diversified Co. Keybank National Association Oh owns 64,878 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc holds 0.14% or 3,051 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com has invested 0.41% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19,852 shares to 12,423 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGM) by 1,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,181 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) 22% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Veru (VERU) Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Movement Index Summary: June 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IQ Stock Hitting 100 Million Subscribers Is Just the Beginning – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Reports for Visa, Netflix & Accenture – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Veritiv Corporation’s (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FedEx Corporation’s (NYSE:FDX) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.67 per share. A’s profit will be $227.52 million for 25.64 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Agilent Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoplite Capital Mngmt LP accumulated 268,618 shares. Andra Ap invested in 88,900 shares. Btr Management stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Sector Gamma As accumulated 3.61% or 280,351 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.08% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Arizona State Retirement accumulated 0.09% or 98,684 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 0.13% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 8,273 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Gulf Intll Bankshares (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 2,099 are held by Smithfield Trust. Birch Hill Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 16,590 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 32,419 were reported by Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership.