Netflix (NFLX) Holding Boosted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc; Greenwood Capital Associates Position In Pfizer (PFE) Was Boosted

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 221,261 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.59 million, up from 212,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – DOJ: Pfizer in Five-Year Corporate Integrity Agreement With Health & Human Services; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Revenue Growth Stalls; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 1,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 492,013 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $180.73M, up from 490,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/04/2018 – Yonhap: Netflix to hire locals, tap deeper into S. Korean market; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 05/03/2018 New York Post: `Summer Heights High’ Creator Chris Lilley Bringing New Australian Comedy Series To Netflix; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 17/04/2018 – This analyst believes Netflix will add 70 million subscribers between now and the end of 2020; 14/03/2018 – Netflix says 70% of its streams end up on connected TVs instead of phones, tablets or PCs:; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $397.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 17,581 shares to 19,996 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,297 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 311,107 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Natl Bank Corporation. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 1.06 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 10,307 are owned by Whitnell And. Canandaigua Comml Bank & Tru invested in 1.73% or 216,248 shares. 93,781 are owned by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd. Axa stated it has 0.45% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Morgan Stanley accumulated 46.54M shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 93,861 shares. Btr Capital Inc invested in 196,786 shares or 1.59% of the stock. Df Dent & Incorporated accumulated 55,189 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Comm Limited Liability Corp invested 0.79% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh holds 2.15% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 72,825 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Co owns 8,693 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 72,733 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Light Street Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 6.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Horseman Management Ltd invested 0.77% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bb&T Limited Liability, Virginia-based fund reported 19,776 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Llp has 1.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stratos Wealth owns 9,705 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 65,585 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Liability Company reported 5,087 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont invested in 1,022 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Advisors accumulated 63,827 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 159,013 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.11M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 4,612 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Lc accumulated 0.15% or 5,348 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.49% or 250,029 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.