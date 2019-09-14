Netflix (NFLX) Holder Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $22.86 Million; Suntrust Banks Lifted Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $1.34 Million

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 8,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 54,952 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.46M, up from 46,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.90% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $135.43. About 1.89M shares traded or 23.57% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 06/03/2018 PIONEER CEO SAYS AVERAGE COST PER CRUDE BARREL WAS $19 IN 2017; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES – THERE WERE NO INJURIES ASSOCIATED WITH FIRE AT COMPRESSOR STATION IN WEST PANHANDLE FIELD; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage to Sundance Energy for $102M; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTING TO EXPORT 100% OF PERMIAN OUTPUT LAST THIS YR; 28/03/2018 – RSP sells on Concho approach; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 62,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.34 million, up from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer: Betting against Netflix because of its content is a huge mistake; 11/04/2018 – Netflix Will Not Compete At Cannes Film Festival After Rule Change — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Hulu’s Value Is Now $8.7 Billion, But Still Dwarfed by Netflix; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 05/04/2018 – Considering its growth possibilities, Cramer puts Spotify in a league with the likes of Netflix; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 27/04/2018 – CNET: See Stranger Things 3 in production in new Netflix video

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $60,505 activity.

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $19.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 73,286 shares to 759,528 shares, valued at $147.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,511 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 196 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 143.22 million shares or 1.00% less from 144.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 549,548 shares. U S Glob Invsts accumulated 2,497 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stephens Investment Grp Llc accumulated 21,037 shares. Aviva Plc has 132,426 shares. Riverhead Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 7,182 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 98,448 shares. Renaissance Inv Gru Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.3% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Factory Mutual Insur Communication owns 212,800 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Securities Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 1.23M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has invested 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Calamos Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 166,754 shares. Northern reported 0.08% stake. Avenir Corp reported 281,263 shares. Waddell & Reed Fincl owns 129,391 shares.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on September 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Slumped 10% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of NFLXâ€™s Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix: Carrying Capacity, Competition, And Cash Burn – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Details Emerge About Disney+ – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock on the Dip Despite Q2 Subscriber Worries? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Invests LP has invested 0.11% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Mercantile Tru Company accumulated 4,050 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 910 are held by Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia). Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 4,160 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Motco has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.22% or 261,938 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability invested in 0.29% or 1,373 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated invested in 54,916 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0.4% or 54,968 shares. 765 are owned by Johnson Financial. Adi Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.64% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Dragoneer Inv Grp Ltd Co holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 67,605 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.34% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 264,885 shares. Acg Wealth holds 23,275 shares.