Netflix (NFLX) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Lowered Stake; Shareholder Pitcairn Company Upped General Dynamics (GD) Stake

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65M, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $6.98 during the last trading session, reaching $298.75. About 1.24 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 09/05/2018 – Altice USA revenue rises on Suddenlink additions, higher ad revenue; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Is ESPN ready to lose $$? Coachella, Netflix v. Cannes; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 31/03/2018 – Daily Beast: Exclusive: Ma Anand Sheela, the Villain of Netflix’s `Wild Wild Country,’ Tells All; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 23/04/2018 – Netflix To Tap High-yield Bond Market With $1.5 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, up from 2,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $187.47. About 115,194 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N – “BELIEVES STRONGLY THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS BOTH SUPERIOR AND CERTAIN VALUE FOR CSRA SHAREHOLDERS”; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G650ER Completes Record-Breaking Polar Flight; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS ENTERED $7.5B REVOLVER WITH JPM MARCH 16; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 28/03/2018 – General Dynamics Deal For CSRA Continues After CACI Withdraws Bid; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 12/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS WINS $696 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,513 shares to 11,164 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,504 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Summit Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 30 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co. Riggs Asset Managment Commerce Incorporated has 145 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 26,796 are owned by Ls Limited. Creative Planning reported 0.01% stake. Tdam Usa stated it has 3,458 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl invested in 0.21% or 740,148 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 163,377 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Stifel Fin Corporation stated it has 0.09% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 60,778 shares. Dearborn Limited Liability Corp reported 0.72% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Canandaigua Retail Bank And Tru holds 0.33% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 10,028 shares. South Dakota Investment Council reported 103,420 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.21% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 52,499 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 786 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,306 shares to 40,203 shares, valued at $2.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).