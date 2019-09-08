Netflix (NFLX) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Private Capital Management Lowered Its Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Position by $397,680

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 16,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The institutional investor held 321,171 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 337,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oceanfirst Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 648,143 shares traded or 211.99% up from the average. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC); 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 2,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 97,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.65 million, down from 99,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX HAS ABOUT $2.6B IN CASH,WILL STILL RAISE DEBT AS NEEDED; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – The Dow dropped 100 points at the open; tech giants Amazon, Alphabet, Netflix and Facebook all started trading in the red; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Revamps Their Parental Controls System; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’

More notable recent OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “OceanFirst Financial Corp. Announces Agreement to Acquire Capital Bank of New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” on October 25, 2018. More interesting news about OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Two River Bancorp – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “OceanFirst Bank Announces Executive Management Team Appointments – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $25.82 million for 10.46 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.23M shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $29.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) by 730,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Alphaone Ser Llc invested in 0.94% or 65,231 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 213,017 shares. 23,812 were reported by Stifel. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Ameritas Prtnrs has 3,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Inc holds 25,150 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Castine Mngmt Ltd Co has 0.78% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Vanguard Group holds 2.27M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 109,567 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 2,908 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 10,900 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 0.03% or 82,954 shares.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walt Disney and Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: ROKU, PINS, NFLX, MCD – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney Gives Amazon the Cold Shoulder – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix (NFLX) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock Before Q2 Earnings Ahead of Streaming Fight? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51 million for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Investors Ltd Liability Com De accumulated 133,091 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Secor Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 5,701 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Birinyi Associate reported 13,650 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 42 shares. Kbc Nv has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 81,036 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,696 shares. Cibc holds 0.3% or 184,322 shares. 11,599 are owned by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company. Oak Assocs Oh owns 1,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory Limited Liability Co has 0.12% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Florida-based Finemark Savings Bank has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Ltd invested in 116,307 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Moreover, Smith Moore Communication has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,178 shares.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $489.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,008 shares to 97,564 shares, valued at $11.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,966 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.