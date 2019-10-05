Netflix (NFLX) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Cut Its Position as Shares Declined; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Hyman Charles D Has Raised Its Holding by $314,800 as Stock Value Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 6,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 198,522 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 192,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 7.02M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Coca-Cola’s Aa3/P-1 Ratings; Outlook Changed To Negative; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s changes Coca-Cola FEMSA’s outlook to stable; affirms ratings; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81 million, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $272.79. About 9.99M shares traded or 22.52% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 10/04/2018 – Pure Earth Partners With Narcos Star Taliana Vargas and Over 30 Designers on Jewelry Collection To Fight Pollution; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Top Estimates for Quarter, Projects Continued Gains; 26/04/2018 – EU LAWMAKERS, GOVERNMENTS STRIKE DEAL ON FORCING NETFLIX, AMAZON TO PAY LEVIES TO FUND EUROPEAN CONTENT – STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Cannes Festival Opens Under Specter of #MeToo, Sans Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple inks deal to buy the `Netflix of magazines’; 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 29/03/2018 – Critic’s Notebook: On Netflix, a Growing Wave of Shows for and About Teenagers

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,194 shares to 63,554 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.52 million for 64.95 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.