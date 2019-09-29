Netflix (NFLX) Holder Weatherly Asset Management Cut Stake by $1.89 Million as Shares Declined; Hyman Charles D Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $422,408

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 233,611 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.29M, up from 230,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – RAJESH JHA WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; SCOTT GUTHRIE WILL LEAD A NEW TEAM FOCUSED ON CLOUD + Al PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – MSFT, QCOM: Qualcomm’s partnering with Microsoft to create a camera that can be trained in the clue and deployed in the camera #msbuild; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is preparing to take on Apple’s iPad with a line of $400 tablets that could hit shelves as early as this year; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B

Weatherly Asset Management decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management sold 5,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 92,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.81 million, down from 97,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media; 18/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle Obama to produce content for Netflix; 22/03/2018 – JTA: The creator of Netflix’s `Jessica Jones’ is becoming a feminist icon in the #MeToo era; 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $501.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 3,541 shares to 38,486 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XBI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29M and $958.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

