Netflix (NFLX) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $366.81 Million as Share Price Rose; As Live Nation Entmt (LYV) Share Value Rose, Accuvest Global Advisors Has Raised by $400,239 Its Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 34.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp sold 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.90 million, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $367.32. About 4.59M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS, Redstone brawl escalates into corporate warfare; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $266; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: NOT LIKELY TO INCLUDE INCLUSION RIDER IN CONTRACTS

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Live Nation Entmt (LYV) by 107.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 6,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,272 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $780,000, up from 5,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Live Nation Entmt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $66.25. About 3.16 million shares traded or 179.28% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Armory Teams With Live Nation To Help Book Cutting-Edge New Venue; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV)

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 99 are held by Synovus. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 6,035 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 917,077 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd reported 64,952 shares. Amer Intl Grp Inc accumulated 0.07% or 276,650 shares. Korea Investment holds 604,800 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 68,953 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 62,000 are owned by Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 0.01% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 35,846 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 40,049 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 179,985 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Trust Russi by 33,703 shares to 160,667 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci N (NORW) by 31,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Msci Uk Etf New.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Another trade for 67,907 shares valued at $22.29 million was made by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.10M shares to 6.19 million shares, valued at $1.78 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 462,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

