Netflix (NFLX) Holder Valinor Management Has Raised Its Stake by $17.69 Million; As Summit Hotel Pptys (INN) Market Valuation Rose, Nuveen Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $18.40 Million

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04M, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.48% or $38 during the last trading session, reaching $324.44. About 24.49 million shares traded or 318.76% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/04/2018 – Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Hollywood trade publication Variety in an interview it was pointless to show at Cannes after the festival rule change; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed; 18/05/2018 – Netflix will nearly triple its subscriber base to 360 million by 2030: Bank of America; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 21/05/2018 – Netflix’s CEO boils down the success of his billion-dollar businesses to one ancient decision-making strategy: “first principles” thinking. via @CNBCMakeIt; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International VOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’; 29/03/2018 – Netflix, biotech Nektar among the biggest market winners in the first quarter

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (INN) by 26.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 1.67M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.59M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.35M, down from 6.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 298,714 shares traded. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has declined 15.54% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500. Some Historical INN News: 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q Rev $140.2M; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q FFO 31c/Shr; 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES INC – ON MARCH 31 CFO, GREGORY DOWELL RETIRED FROM CO; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Summit Hotel; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Summit Hotel Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INN); 05/04/2018 – SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES – ON MARCH 31, BOARD NAMED JONATHAN CF; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 02/05/2018 – Summit Hotel 1Q EPS 1c; 30/04/2018 – Summit Hotel Properties Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $25.15 million activity. $2.74M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was sold by Sweeney Anne M on Tuesday, February 12.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares to 367,600 shares, valued at $58.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 178,413 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,403 shares, and cut its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Analysts await Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 15.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.4 per share. INN’s profit will be $35.72M for 8.31 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.68% EPS growth.