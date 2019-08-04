Netflix (NFLX) Holder Valinor Management Boosted Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Schnieders Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $344,565

Schnieders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schnieders Capital Management Llc bought 2,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,242 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81M, up from 63,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schnieders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.64% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 14/03/2018 – Bravatek/AmbiCom JV to unveil field-tested Consumer Optimization Software Product; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 16.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 49,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 356,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.04 million, up from 306,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $318.83. About 6.28 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s The Magic Order Trailer Tease Casts an Ominous Spell; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is reportedly working on a news show to rival ’60 Minutes’; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 15/03/2018 – Washington Times: Netflix now plans to carry news, poised to shape current affairs for 118 million subscribers; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 31/05/2018 – Google and Netflix Buying up Massive Quantities of Helium; 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Virtu Fincl has 0.24% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Camarda Fincl Ltd stated it has 50 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.26% or 196,920 shares. 669,147 are held by Whale Rock Capital Lc. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested in 496 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aviva Public Lc owns 233,002 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 189,400 shares stake. Js Cap Mngmt Lc has 139,000 shares. Burns J W & Co New York reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winch Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 2.49% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Hawaiian Savings Bank has 0.14% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,233 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 435 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability reported 1,350 shares. Westover Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 61,900 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $67.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,496 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

