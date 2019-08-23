Netflix (NFLX) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Its Holding by $1.93 Million; Pinnacle Advisory Group Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $465,920

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc sold 5,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 9,123 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, down from 14,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $68.31. About 3.28 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 10/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: 1 seriously injured in stabbing during tow truck dispute at Exxon station in Crystal City…; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 54.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 5,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,531 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, down from 9,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $293.23. About 2.53 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – Express-Tribune: Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 23/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Idris Elba to Tackle ‘Hunchback of Notre Dame’ for Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Response Mag: Netflix Revamping Apps for Vertical Video, TV Production Processes; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 13/03/2018 – Royal pay gap? ‘The Crown”s Queen Elizabeth paid less than her prince; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 15/03/2018 – TOP PROGRAMS DREW SUBSCRIBERS TO PRIME FOR AS LITTLE AS $49 PER MEMBER BY AMAZON’S ACCOUNTING: DOCUMENTS; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) by 23,719 shares to 193,932 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 267,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 69.82 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,334 shares to 2.23M shares, valued at $119.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP).