Netflix (NFLX) Holder Syntal Capital Partners Has Boosted Position; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Increases Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 109.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 434,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 833,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, up from 398,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.01. About 249,706 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q EPS 24c; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK

Syntal Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 285.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Syntal Capital Partners Llc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $991,000, up from 700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Syntal Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $265.38. About 4.38M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Michelle Monaghan to Star in Netflix Drama ‘Messiah’; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 12/03/2018 – Apple inks deal to buy the ‘Netflix of magazines’; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.5 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 14/03/2018 – Mediagazer: Source: Netflix is planning a weekly current affairs TV show to rival CBS’ “60 Minutes” and ABC’s “20/20” (…; 18/04/2018 – Netflix performance burns hedge fund short sellers; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) by 138,038 shares to 77,695 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 298,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,363 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Syntal Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $422.80 million and $465.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline Lp (NYSE:PAA) by 12,518 shares to 16,183 shares, valued at $394,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 98,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,974 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na reported 26,700 shares. Pittenger & Anderson Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,313 shares. Axiom Int Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation De owns 142,344 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 35 shares. California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3.11 million are held by Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership. De Burlo Gp accumulated 4,265 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 865 shares. Hm Payson And accumulated 0.02% or 1,273 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP owns 92,041 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,985 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barton Invest Mgmt has 29.46% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Llc owns 13,095 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.