Netflix (NFLX) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Upped Position; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding by $20.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 1,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,714 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, up from 10,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $373.54. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 08/03/2018 – Obama may be on Netflix soon, according to a report; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Millennial investors are loading up on Netflix ahead of earnings; 16/05/2018 – NETFLIX ON TRACK TO RELEASE AT LEAST 86 ORIGINAL FILMS ’18:RTRS; 22/03/2018 – 11 Great Titles Expiring From Netflix in April; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 05/03/2018 – Netflix hits new record high on UBS upgrade; 22/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Even Barack and Michelle Obama work for Netflix now Plus, live from Belgium, it’s Mark Zuckerberg; Facebook is full of could-be CEOs – but no one ever leaves; and 24-karat chicken wings; 16/05/2018 – CED Magazine: Survey: Netflix No. 1 Source for Streamed Programming, But Cable & Broadcast Content Still Key

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 28.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 163,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 408,477 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.99M, down from 572,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $173.66. About 481,089 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Counsel Incorporated reported 2,342 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 21 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru, Japan-based fund reported 2,720 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 16,223 shares. Baillie Gifford And Com reported 2.07 million shares. Numerixs Invest Tech accumulated 4,200 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 1,823 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 46,824 shares. Stifel reported 25,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Intl Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 640,294 shares. The Massachusetts-based Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Enterprise Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 9 shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors reported 3,150 shares. Tiger Legatus Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 2.09% or 35,000 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20M shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc by 31,219 shares to 70,004 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,193 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.21% or 11,833 shares in its portfolio. Northrock Partners has invested 0.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 0.99% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 50,300 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation has 0.41% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 138,735 shares. Bragg Financial Advisors holds 1,027 shares. Axiom Intl Investors Limited Liability De holds 1.46% or 133,091 shares in its portfolio. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated has 13,650 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jag Management Llc owns 39,907 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.23% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv reported 700 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 1,070 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Valiant Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 6.69% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Advsrs Lc accumulated 240 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. HASTINGS REED sold 67,907 shares worth $22.29M.

