Netflix (NFLX) Holder Sigma Planning Raised Stake by $5.08 Million; As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Valuation Declined, Hbk Investments LP Cut Its Holding by $3.42 Million

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 339.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 14,258 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 18,458 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $289.84. About 3.11M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 56.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 58,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 45,375 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 104,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 581,153 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Company reported 0.01% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Lc reported 105 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Co accumulated 375 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 9,308 shares. Numerixs Tech stated it has 15,560 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 0.62% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 3.10 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 560,056 shares in its portfolio. The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 0.69% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 39,343 shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated Al reported 31,600 shares stake. Comerica Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Boys Arnold And Inc reported 4,151 shares. Sigma Planning has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Pennsylvania accumulated 16,998 shares.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 15,325 shares to 71,414 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc (Put) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Total S A (Call).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,614 shares to 30,710 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 27,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,803 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.