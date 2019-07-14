Netflix (NFLX) Holder Perigon Wealth Management Upped Holding by $4.00 Million; Capital Fund Management Sa Holding in O’reilly Automotive (Put) (ORLY) Has Lifted by $2.10 Million

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 68.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 10,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,834 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.84M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.64 million shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 23/04/2018 – Netflix to Use Proceeds From Offering for General Corporate Purposes; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX SEES 2Q EPS 79C, EST. 65C; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix Hops Into the Female Action Thriller Game with `Close’; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 11/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $360 FROM $315; 21/05/2018 – Barack and Michelle’s next act: TV deal with Netflix; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (Put) (ORLY) by 92.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $8.36 during the last trading session, reaching $401.83. About 514,861 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 29.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates O’Reilly Automotive’s Snr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q Net $304.9M; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – JEFF SHAW PROMOTED TO CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 10/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: O’Reilly Automotive $500m WNG 10Y; IPT +160 Area

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $25.15 million activity. $22.29M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HASTINGS REED.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT) by 4,000 shares to 6,147 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Engy Select (XLE) by 5,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,959 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (SHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Inv has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Bbva Compass Commercial Bank reported 2,879 shares stake. Staley Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Edgestream Limited Partnership reported 2,750 shares. Fulton Comml Bank Na has 5,344 shares. Private Ocean has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segment Wealth Limited Company holds 2,895 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 11,833 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Company invested in 2.53 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 0.2% or 357,020 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Com holds 36 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Prns owns 14,363 shares. 744,580 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 18,872 shares to 30,528 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (Put) (NYSE:AWK) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (Put) (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,552 were accumulated by Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Com. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.34% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) or 28,493 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company owns 29,359 shares. Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The holds 0.07% or 15,098 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 944 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 500 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,417 shares. Chilton Llc holds 3,512 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management reported 991 shares. 49,892 are owned by Df Dent And Co Inc. Wesbanco Savings Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication invested in 0% or 1,834 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated holds 984 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $35.52 million activity. 1,500 shares were sold by BURCHFIELD JAY D, worth $563,880. The insider HENSLEE GREGORY L sold 50,000 shares worth $18.72 million. $1.36M worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) was sold by SHAW JEFF M on Tuesday, February 12.