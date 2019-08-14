Netflix (NFLX) Holder Parkwood Raised Its Stake by $4.59 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP Has Cut Holding by $352,440

Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp sold 198 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, down from 968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.17. About 4.06M shares traded or 8.71% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 17/05/2018 – RiskIQ Implicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in Infamous Amazon Hijack; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft co-founder Alan Patricof said Friday Amazon is “not necessarily” a bad company; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 03/04/2018 – Amazon builds tech’s largest in-house lobbying team; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett and Jeff Bezos don’t do calls. Rex Tillerson didn’t, either. But they earned that right; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 301.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 12,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 17,147 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11 million, up from 4,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $13.75 during the last trading session, reaching $298.53. About 6.01 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner Ill-Equipped to Challenge Netflix, CEO Tells Judge; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Netflix’s Halo, Finisar’s Dismal Report, Big Blue’s View — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 19/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,292 shares to 79,249 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 6,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,027 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

