Netflix (NFLX) Holder Nokota Management LP Has Increased Holding; Central Securities Has Trimmed Holding in Motorola Solutions (MSI) by $2.80 Million

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 261.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 51,598 shares as the company's stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,328 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.43M, up from 19,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $373.25. About 6.35M shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500.

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp analyzed 20,000 shares as the company's stock rose 5.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.28. About 509,762 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 35.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.77% the S&P500.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 669,706 shares to 2.16M shares, valued at $77.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 801,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,594 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. 67,907 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $22.29M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 10.14% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MSI’s profit will be $250.47M for 28.34 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Motorola Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

