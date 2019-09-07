Netflix (NFLX) Holder Nli International Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Tb Alternative Assets LTD Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Tb Alternative Assets Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd bought 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37M, up from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse; 18/04/2018 – Facebook’s least valuable ‘product’ is looking more like its future; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 19/03/2018 – But the greater loss may be the trust of Facebook users, tech investor Roger McNamee told CNBC’s “Squawk Alley.”; 01/05/2018 – For More Than Just Friends? Facebook Will Soon Offer a Dating Service; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES; 19/04/2018 – Ireland’s data protection watchdog told CNBC it has raised a number of questions with Facebook about its reintroduction of facial recognition technology in Europe; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 4,860 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 60,020 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.40M, down from 64,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Capital Llc accumulated 0.75% or 41,002 shares. Capital Intll Investors holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37.72M shares. Lakewood Management LP owns 532,000 shares for 2.49% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Steers Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 13,874 shares. Capital Associates Ny reported 2,500 shares stake. 34,310 are owned by Mitchell Cap Management. F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.21% or 294,189 shares. Cumberland Advsrs holds 7,410 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone reported 45,998 shares. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 21,923 shares. Country Club Tru Na stated it has 4,468 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt reported 397,349 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 72,903 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Even Up 45%, FB Stock Is Worth a Like Ahead of NFLX Earnings – Nasdaq" on April 16, 2019

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd by 44,830 shares to 61,590 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 3,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Group stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,957 shares. Scge Management Ltd Partnership holds 189,400 shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation owns 53,739 shares. Altfest L J And holds 3,558 shares. Tcw reported 119,029 shares. Peoples Financial Ser reported 0.08% stake. The California-based Alpha Cubed Invests Lc has invested 1.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Creative Planning has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Ltd Liability Company owns 22,115 shares. Sun Life Fincl stated it has 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 876 were reported by Lvm Cap Mgmt Limited Mi. Guardian reported 82,207 shares. Massmutual Comm Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.