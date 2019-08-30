Netflix (NFLX) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Raised Its Position; National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Shareholder Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Increased Its Holding by $313,690

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 178,073 shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Also Cites Customer-Delayed Deliveries of Equipment; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL 1Q REV. $1.80B; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Cites Reduced Progress on New Offshore Rig Construction; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Warns Of Revenue Miss — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $295.52. About 432,575 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 19/04/2018 – MONDO TV SPA MTV.Ml SAYS JOINS THE PRODUCTION CONSORTIUM OF PIANO NO MORI, A NEW SERIES WHICH WILL BE STREAMED BY NETFLIX WORLDWIDE; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 30/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Netflix CEO says there’s no limit on investing in new shows; 15/03/2018 – ‘Get Out’ producer Jason Blum talks about Netflix, low-budget movies and the Oscars; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 19/04/2018 – Adyen, a payments firm with clients such as Netflix and Uber, is eyeing an IPO after record revenues

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund invested in 0.04% or 7,623 shares. Academy Cap Mngmt Incorporated Tx invested in 2.35% or 380,203 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Everence invested 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 43,192 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has 1.32M shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 1,124 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Parkside Comml Bank And has 132 shares. 51,544 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability. Quantitative Mgmt Lc reported 154,300 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested in 0% or 1.52M shares. Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il has 19,015 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 18,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tanaka Cap Mgmt has 1.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,085 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 141 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 587 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Incorporated has 2,879 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Haverford Tru Company owns 1,542 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Lc reported 3,117 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability has 22,409 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 178,110 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Sfe Invest Counsel invested 0.24% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Castleark Ltd Com invested 1.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Factory Mutual reported 0.4% stake. Noven Grp holds 715 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 3,098 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

