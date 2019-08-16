Netflix (NFLX) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lifted Holding by $1.67 Million; Discovery (DISCK) Shareholder Yakira Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $800,000

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $295.76. About 9.68M shares traded or 40.93% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TEF.MC – PLANS TO LAUNCH NETFLIX INTEGRAION IN SPAIN AT THE END OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: Netflix is on a hiring spree by offering big increase in compensation to new hires; 03/04/2018 – Hollywood Torrent: Spotify Goes Public, Netflix’s Global Diplomacy, The `Roseanne’ Revival; 12/04/2018 – NETFLIX: WEDBUSH SAYS LESS CONTENT FROM DIS, MIGRATION OF CMCSA, TWX AND FOXA CONTENT TOWARDS DEALS WITH HULU TO LEAD TO LOWER SUBSCRIBER SATISFACTION; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 22/03/2018 – Paste Magazine: Netflix Takes a Stab at Old-School Horror with the Spooky, Ghostly Requiem; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 16/04/2018 – Netflix: International Segment Now Accounts for 50% of Revenue, 55% of Memberships

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.63M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 372,972 shares to 752,572 shares, valued at $55.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,073 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig holds 71,394 shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Principal Gp Incorporated reported 680,853 shares. Twin Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.38% or 21,770 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Co holds 0.1% or 6,250 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Private Trust Na accumulated 1,687 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.2% or 933 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Com Ca invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Goldman Sachs invested 0.28% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Stephens Inv Mngmt Group Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 630,825 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.15% or 3,402 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.49% or 6.76M shares. Central State Bank & has 0.99% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 12,317 shares.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 583,602 shares to 394,706 shares, valued at $46.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13,246 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,758 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).