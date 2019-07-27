Netflix (NFLX) Holder Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.67 Million; Summit Asset Management Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05 million, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $335.78. About 10.33M shares traded or 53.94% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 17/04/2018 – Netflix overseas sales to surpass US home market; 18/05/2018 – Netflix Forecasts to 2023: 201 Million Streaming Subscribers by 2023, up by 82% – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch tells its clients that mutual funds have significantly larger stakes in Amazon and Netflix compared to the market indexes; 05/03/2018 – Netflix to give parents more control over access to content; 18/04/2018 – Los Angeles Times: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 43.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 194 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Flight path for U.S. drones without Amazon, DJI; 22/03/2018 – A secret gathering in the desert-hosted by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos-features geniuses and sci-fi tech; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb snags top Amazon executive in charge of Prime business; 26/05/2018 – NYU @profGalloway answers listener questions about The Four – Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon – on Too Embarrassed to Ask: transcript; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Prime-2 Rating To Amazon’s New Commercial Paper Program; 15/05/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: City of Arlington “no longer moving forward” with Amazon HQ2 bid; 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Lego, Amazon Start Platform for Interactive Building-Block Game

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Company, Delaware-based fund reported 53,906 shares. Moreover, Clarkston Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 554 shares. Granite Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 17,898 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Limited Com stated it has 721 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 4,765 are held by Campbell Newman Asset Management. 31,764 were reported by Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company Ny. North Star Mngmt Corporation invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rothschild Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,037 shares. Chartist Ca accumulated 390 shares or 0% of the stock. Gladius Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 6,574 shares. Lvw Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.59% or 1,245 shares. Wendell David Associate holds 2,169 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mgmt Com holds 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 4,145 shares. Deltec Asset Management Lc reported 5.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 52,820 shares.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gru reported 765 shares. Columbus Circle Investors stated it has 114,024 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Dsam Ptnrs (London) stated it has 3.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Investments Incorporated has invested 0.97% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,837 are held by Raymond James Na. Moreover, Bp Public Limited Co has 0.29% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Lc invested in 456 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Harris Associate LP invested in 2.03% or 3.10M shares. First Republic Inv Management reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Cetera Advisor Limited has 0.1% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mirae Asset Global Invests Company holds 221,612 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Shufro Rose Com Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,235 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.25% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has 752,920 shares for 5.3% of their portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp owns 170,000 shares.

