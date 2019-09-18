Netflix (NFLX) Holder National Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position by $1.28 Million; As Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) Valuation Declined, Jrm Investment Counsel Lowered Its Holding

Jrm Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (MNR) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc sold 44,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% . The institutional investor held 157,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, down from 202,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jrm Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.36. About 190,187 shares traded. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has declined 15.97% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MNR News: 15/05/2018 – One of the first sports betting operations to open outside Nevada could be at Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Monmouth Regional Hsd, Nj’s Outstanding Go To Aa3 From Aa2; 06/04/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORP – DEAL FOR $30.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Announces New Acquisition In Daytona Beach, FL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monmouth Real Estate Investment Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNR); 02/04/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate Declares Common and Preferred Dividends; 23/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within MFA Financial, Stewart Information Services, Eagle Bulk Shipping, Monmouth Real Estate; 30/05/2018 – Monmouth Real Estate to Participate in NAREIT’s RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE 2Q CORE FFO/SHR 22C, EST. 22C; 06/03/2018 Monmouth Real Estate at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 30.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 3,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, down from 11,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $8.59 during the last trading session, reaching $290.01. About 6.43M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Inc. vs Affinity Labs of Texas, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/26/2018; 04/04/2018 – Vanity Fair: Is Netflix About to Steal Kenya Barris from ABC?; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control; 14/03/2018 – Brisbane Times: Aussie Netflix love affair drives rush to unlimited mobile data plans

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charter Tru Company reported 2,935 shares stake. New Jersey-based Murphy Capital has invested 0.33% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Foundation holds 828 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0.11% or 90,595 shares. Cetera Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability Corporation has invested 5.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 4.96M are owned by Sands Cap Mgmt Llc. Arrow Fincl Corporation holds 24,413 shares or 1.93% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Serv Communications Ma reported 2.07M shares. Adage Cap Prtn Group Lc has invested 0.43% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gabelli Funds Lc reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Scge Lp has 3.92% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Investment House Lc holds 979 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 765 shares. Fragasso Gp has invested 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Netflix: Peacocks, Apples, and Mice, Oh My! – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons Netflix Cancels Its Original Programs – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Netflix Just Snagged the “Seinfeld” Streaming Rights — Here’s Why Investors Should Care – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Netflix Has a Lot to Prove This Week – Nasdaq” published on April 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.72M for 69.05 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 6,984 shares to 29,113 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 5,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 sales for $346,637 activity. Miller Kevin S. bought $2,003 worth of stock. $19,996 worth of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) was bought by Nagelberg Allison. Shares for $20,643 were bought by WOLGIN STEVEN B on Friday, August 16. On Monday, April 15 the insider HERSTIK NEAL bought $10,002. Shares for $243,998 were bought by UMH PROPERTIES – INC. on Monday, June 17. 38 shares were bought by Rytter Katie, worth $500 on Monday, June 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold MNR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 3.58% less from 66.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us National Bank De owns 3,687 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 43,773 shares. Federated Pa holds 0% or 779 shares. Nordea Inv owns 333,192 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Bard Associate holds 97,035 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 163,900 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 108,561 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 23,626 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 100,000 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Connors Investor accumulated 0.4% or 220,364 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) for 71,263 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Plc has invested 0% in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR). Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 482 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Compass Point Starts Monmouth Real Estate (MNR) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Monmouth Real Estate Has Room To Run – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Monmouth Real Estate Yields 5% And Is Now An Even Stronger Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.22 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MNR’s profit will be $21.00M for 16.32 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.