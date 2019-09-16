Netflix (NFLX) Holder Miura Global Management Increased Its Holding; Meritage Homes (MTH) Shareholder Rr Partners LP Has Upped Position

Miura Global Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 85,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.22 million, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO REED HASTINGS SPEAKS AT EVENT WITH REPORTERS; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS CO HAS CHANGED INDUSTRY IN “PROFOUND WAY” AND IN DOING SO HAS GIVEN ITSELF SIGNIFICANT LEAD; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Expands Growth In International Markets; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 17/04/2018 – Mirantis Launches Continuous Delivery Product based on Netflix’s Spinnaker; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44 million, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 587,408 shares traded or 12.13% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 22/03/2018 – BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS PUBLIC 000786.SZ SAYS IT SETTLES LITIGATION WITH U.S. HOME BUILDER MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA INC OVER BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIALS’ PLASTERBOARDS; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Svmk Inc by 2.30 million shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Roku Stock Looks Poised to Be Acquired – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Iqiyi: Like Netflix, but Not Like Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RBC Capital positive on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix dips after soft data report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meritage Homes Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for January 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Robert Sarver to Retire from Meritage Homes Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Meritage Homes Corp. – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Good Is Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Meritage Homes Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 74,098 shares to 192,502 shares, valued at $43.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 486,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,600 shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.