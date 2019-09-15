Netflix (NFLX) Holder Melvin Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $43.28 Million; Polaris Inds (PII) Shareholder Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Its Position

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 14,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 63,804 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82M, up from 49,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $90.99. About 578,865 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED AIR OUTFITTING JETS WITH POLARIS CABINS EVERY 10 DAYS; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 117,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 702,070 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.88M, down from 820,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NFLX: LOOKING FOR NEW IP OR OTHER ASSETS TO BUY; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 23/04/2018 – Netflix is planning to raise $1.5 billion in new debt as its ‘cash burn continues to grow’; 18/03/2018 – Bruce: China’s Netflix to seek at least $8 billion value in IPO; 12/04/2018 – Spike Lee and Godard go to Cannes, but Netflix cans Orson Welles; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix looking to acquire billboard company; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 18/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: Comcast debuts Netflix bundles; 12/03/2018 – zerohedge: Apple Crushes Netflix Rumors: “Would Rather Build A Studio Than Buy Netflix”; 04/05/2018 – Safe, Netflix – `quality cast, slick script’

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons for Netflix Investors to Worry After the Latest Report – Nasdaq” on July 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Netflix Stock Ahead of NFLXâ€™s Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix Is Poised for a Third-Quarter Rebound – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Details Emerge About Disney+ – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Trick to Make Disney+ a Winner Is Giving Netflix Fits – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc accumulated 0.07% or 702 shares. Mitchell Capital Mgmt invested in 0.86% or 7,007 shares. Northeast Investment holds 0.1% or 3,502 shares in its portfolio. Geller Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 662 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 23,275 shares. Fairfield Bush holds 3,625 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Aviance Cap Prns Limited accumulated 30,902 shares. The New York-based Darsana Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 2.98% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 19,500 were accumulated by Primecap Management Com Ca. Sta Wealth Management Ltd owns 920 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Llc invested in 89,826 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 14.55M were reported by Ww. 311 are owned by Stephens Investment Mgmt Gru Llc. Hyman Charles D reported 0.02% stake.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 250,000 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $393.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 852,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 2,254 shares to 40,009 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,928 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,917 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.