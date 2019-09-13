Netflix (NFLX) Holder Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Position by $327,364 as Market Valuation Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Boosted Holding

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 567,851 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 10,729 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.94M, down from 11,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $6.8 during the last trading session, reaching $295.65. About 2.86 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 16/03/2018 – “The sun appears to be finally rising in Asia,” Mahaney wrote to clients. “Japan, which Netflix entered in October 2015, is one of the largest markets the company has ever entered.”; 24/04/2018 – Air Bud Entertainment Announces Major Partnerships For Newest Film “PUP STAR: WORLD TOUR” Creating Over 30 Million Consumer lmpressions! On Netflix & Digital HD May 5; 18/05/2018 – Decider: Stream It or Skip It: `Cargo’ on Netflix, a Zombie Thriller Starring Martin Freeman; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 26/03/2018 – MediaConfidntial: ‘Netflix For Podcasts’ Doubtful Despite Growing Listenership; 16/04/2018 – Netflix added far more users than expected in the first quarter; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 21/05/2018 – Obamas to Produce Netflix Movies and Shows Under Multiyear Deal; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loudon Inv Lc invested in 3.15% or 114,104 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd invested in 0.16% or 2.51 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt reported 10,104 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Usa Portformulas Corp reported 118,827 shares stake. Moreover, Atria Invs Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 170,486 shares. Choate Investment Advsrs accumulated 8,612 shares. Alta Capital Mngmt Lc holds 7,316 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 94,479 shares. 16.25 million were accumulated by Route One Invest Co L P. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jag Cap Management Llc invested in 0.08% or 20,679 shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Limited Liability holds 174,392 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. 67.32M were reported by Vanguard Gp Incorporated Inc. Hills National Bank & Trust & Tru Communication holds 1.55% or 183,898 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company has 58,001 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was bought by Ancius Michael J.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 144,165 shares to 863,855 shares, valued at $38.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 30,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,328 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telos Management Inc has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,011 shares. Brookfield Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus accumulated 0% or 789 shares. 89,083 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 0.49% or 3.39M shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy) has 0.35% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 790 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Lc holds 0.01% or 754 shares. Aureus Asset Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% or 804 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0.45% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 32.69 million shares. Motco has 364 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Lp reported 3,978 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 405 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Ltd stated it has 336,270 shares. 5,040 are owned by Alphaone Inv Svcs Lc. Comm Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $8.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG) by 8,177 shares to 47,356 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,416 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

