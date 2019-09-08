Netflix (NFLX) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Stake; As Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Shares Declined, Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Trimmed Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.75. About 2.15 million shares traded or 203.90% up from the average. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Buying Boat Holdings In an All-Cash Transaction Valued at an NPV) of About $805M; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Net $55.7M; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 53.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 5,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 4,760 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 10,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $290.17. About 5.17 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 21/05/2018 – Rascoff compares the move to Netflix’s push to original content and Amazon’s build-out of Amazon Web Services; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX QTRLY SHR $0.64; QTRLY REV $3.7 BLN VS $2.64 BLN; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 06/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 22/05/2018 – Obamas Agree to Produce Shows and Films for Netflix; 20/03/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Netflix takes a look at news; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 15.59% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $94.43 million for 12.86 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability reported 3,222 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 5.79 million shares. Gradient Invs Llc invested in 13 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Inc Llc owns 3,000 shares. Moreover, British Columbia Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 7,529 shares. Cadence Capital Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 3,476 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Lc holds 3.51% or 579,920 shares. 50,900 were reported by Andra Ap. Alphamark holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 245 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 153,502 shares. Rothschild And Company Asset Mngmt Us invested in 134,379 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 11,545 shares. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.56% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mackenzie reported 133,388 shares.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $460.51M for 69.09 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.33% or 1.58 million shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation accumulated 33,700 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.14% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 42,156 shares. Blackrock holds 26.46M shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 360 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0.44% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 5,531 are held by Kemnay Advisory Serv. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 82,969 shares for 3.54% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 1.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Jcic Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 292 shares. Guardian Capital LP has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.19% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 348,559 shares. Sns Finance Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.21% or 2,626 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A invested 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83M and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) by 6,600 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) by 78,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put).