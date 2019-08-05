Netflix (NFLX) Holder Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Position; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Hartford Financial Management Cut Its Stake as Stock Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 154.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 333,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 548,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $195.39M, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $307.85. About 7.75M shares traded or 14.64% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/04/2018 – @1962Kiser Baloney everyone and their uncle will be watching her Netflix show; 18/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘A Christmas Prince’ Sequel ‘The Royal Wedding’ Set at Netflix; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 21/04/2018 – Netflix now boasts 125 million subscribers worldwide:; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: HIS SHORT ON NETFLIX, LONG ON GM, WERE BIGGEST LOSERS; 08/03/2018 – Netflix posted $11.7 billion in revenue for 2017 and has not previously issued full-year revenue guidance for 2018; 17/04/2018 – Setapp â€” a monthly subscription to Mac apps â€” has been called the “Netflix of apps.”; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 6.64M shares traded or 36.24% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 03/04/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast 1Q18 earnings conference call

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 110,000 shares to 535,000 shares, valued at $80.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 106,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0.28% or 2.57 million shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Co stated it has 0.05% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 3,872 were reported by Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri. Baillie Gifford & Com holds 7.58 million shares or 2.96% of its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.17% or 173,001 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1.66M shares. London Of Virginia reported 1,610 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jag Capital Limited Company has 2.32% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 39,907 shares. Albion Grp Ut reported 2,165 shares. Peoples invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.51% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4.3% or 669,147 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 2,008 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt Communication owns 4,690 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust stated it has 2,400 shares.

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.33 billion for 20.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider PATSLEY PAMELA H sold $743,400. 8,693 shares valued at $922,762 were sold by XIE BING on Tuesday, February 12.