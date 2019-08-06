Netflix (NFLX) Holder Light Street Capital Management Upped Position by $481,312 as Valuation Declined; Coherent (COHR) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Raised Holding by $1.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 308,752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.09 million, up from 307,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $310.1. About 5.53M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 17/04/2018 – Consumer-discretionary Sector Leads Market Higher After Netflix Results — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – Montreal Gazette: BREAKING: Quebec government releases balanced budget plan, increasing education spending by 5%, health by; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 22/03/2018 – Netflix has a new font and the company claims it’s going to save it millions. $NFLX; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 15/03/2018 – Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $127.78. About 341,382 shares traded or 1.18% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold COHR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 24.08 million shares or 0.51% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 2,273 shares. Alphaone Invest Services Ltd Liability Company accumulated 423 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd Company stated it has 8,845 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). Pinnacle Assoc reported 8,880 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 18,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel has 0% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 5,595 shares. The United Kingdom-based Majedie Asset has invested 0.11% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR). 206,700 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Westport Asset holds 0.35% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp owns 0.01% invested in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) for 9,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 6,500 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance invested in 0.11% or 318,252 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 5,827 shares.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares to 130,800 shares, valued at $13.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc.

More notable recent Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Coherent (COHR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coherent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:COHR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Many Fiber-Optic Networking Stocks Rose at Least 12% Last Month – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “71 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Silver Linings to Netflix’s Big Miss – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Disney (DIS) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “When Netflix Raises Prices, It’s Not Just in the U.S. – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection Kicks In For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, PM – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 51,700 shares to 593,135 shares, valued at $51.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,350 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.86 million activity.