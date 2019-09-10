Netflix (NFLX) Holder Junto Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Blackrock (BLK) Position Held by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 213,495 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.28M, up from 209,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $7.02 during the last trading session, reaching $430.85. About 581,241 shares traded or 6.64% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 21/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S RICK RIEDER SAYS CONSENSUS NOW MOVED TO FOUR RATE HIKES THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Shareholder Meeting Relating to the Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 13/03/2018 – BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc: Future Dividend Policy; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow Deal Blackrock European CLO I Reissue; 06/03/2018 – AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS – PUBLISHED ITS RESPONSE TO RECENT INQUIRIES IT HAS RECEIVED FROM BLACKROCK INVESTMENT STEWARDSHIP GROUP; 05/04/2018 – BlackRock to offer funds that exclude gun makers, sellers; 14/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Grtr Eur: Portfolio Update; 04/05/2018 – BlackRock Says U.S.-China Trade Dispute Will Last ‘Many Years’ (Video); 09/05/2018 – BlackRock and Acorns Partner to Expand Financial Participation Among the Next Generation of Investors; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 126.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 34,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 62,206 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.18 million, up from 27,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $294.34. About 8.23 million shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include a Netflix Subscription in New and Existing Xfinity Packages; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Board Urges Holders to Vote Against Proposal to Adopt Proxy Access Bylaw; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC SEES ECONOMY GROWING 2.1 PCT IN 2018, 1.7 PCT IN 2019; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO EXPAND USE OF GOOGLE CLOUD: THE INFORMATION; 24/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast:; 17/04/2018 – Tech Up After Netflix Earnings — Tech Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 44,470 shares to 168,670 shares, valued at $72.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 652,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,356 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

